Klimatas (KTS) Achieves Market Cap of $14,101.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 26.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $14,101.00 and $2,012.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00068442 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000850 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

