Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHG. Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 89,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

PHG opened at $50.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

