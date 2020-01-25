Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on KOS. ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,617,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.98. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.03 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 12.18%. Kosmos Energy’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

