Kuende (KUE) Trading Up 5.8% This Week

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Kuende token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bancor Network and CoinBene. Kuende has a total market cap of $21,188.00 and $76.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kuende has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Get Kuende alerts:

Kuende Token Profile

KUE is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,531,636 tokens. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kuende’s official website is kuende.com. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende.

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

