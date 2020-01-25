Kyber Network One Day Volume Reaches $4.29 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00003138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Liqui, Neraex and Bancor Network. Kyber Network has a total market cap of $45.58 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kyber Network has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kyber Network Token Profile

Kyber Network’s total supply is 211,925,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,833,893 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

Kyber Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, DragonEX, Kucoin, Liqui, GOPAX, TDAX, COSS, Ethfinex, IDEX, AirSwap, Livecoin, Coinrail, Zebpay, OTCBTC, Coinnest, Huobi, DEx.top, Tidex, Bancor Network, CoinExchange, ABCC, Kyber Network, Gate.io, Coinone, Binance, Bithumb, CPDAX, OKEx, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Neraex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kyber Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

