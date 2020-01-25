L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors lowered its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,239 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in L3Harris were worth $14,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 0.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 19.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of LHX stock opened at $222.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.86. L3Harris has a 1-year low of $140.88 and a 1-year high of $224.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,935,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.