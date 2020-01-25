La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LJPC shares. HC Wainwright cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 602,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,146. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a market cap of $208.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.05.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. Research analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 2,971,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $20,801,774.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $4,990,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,974,682 shares of company stock valued at $25,816,464 over the last three months. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 276,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

