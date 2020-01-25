Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce $2.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $9.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.89 billion to $11.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group downgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura upped their target price on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $255.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.80.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $556,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,977. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $306.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $293.15 and a 200 day moving average of $247.03. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $158.99 and a 52 week high of $316.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

