Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $574,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $18,665,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,803,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $306.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $293.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $158.99 and a 12-month high of $316.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

