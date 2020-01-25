Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAMR shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

LAMR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.02. 200,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,658. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average is $82.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $94.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

