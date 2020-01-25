Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0260

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Lambda has a total market cap of $18.10 million and $42.22 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. One Lambda token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, BitMax, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.87 or 0.03173559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00203893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00124300 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,959,591 tokens. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im.

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

