Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Buys 1,779 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,823 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 30.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

