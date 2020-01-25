Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after purchasing an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,743,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,026,677,000 after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 32.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 901,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,564,873,000 after buying an additional 219,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,833.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,815.85. The company has a market cap of $934.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

