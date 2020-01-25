Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,754 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.3% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,387,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195,050 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $157,867,000 after buying an additional 299,499 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 231,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

