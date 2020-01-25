Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 3,702 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after buying an additional 1,284,127 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,334,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $771,826,000 after acquiring an additional 76,009 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Facebook stock opened at $217.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $626.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.43 and a twelve month high of $222.75.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 789,360 shares of company stock worth $151,245,323 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

