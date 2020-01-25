Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in AT&T by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 47,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 30,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 59,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 50,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

