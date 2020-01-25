Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 6,128 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 3,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,245,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,422,000. Institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.65.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $66.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

