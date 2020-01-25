Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LVS. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

NYSE:LVS traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.85. 5,362,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,102. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,353 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,466 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,680,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,535,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

