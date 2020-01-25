Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,908 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 6,947 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $7,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 538 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of LVS opened at $67.85 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $74.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

