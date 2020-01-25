Lathrop Investment Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,851 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. Kirby accounts for about 3.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned about 0.27% of Kirby worth $14,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kirby during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Kirby by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kirby in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.85.

KEX stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, reaching $83.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,032. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $67.40 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $666.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,630.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 3,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $326,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,371 shares of company stock valued at $3,037,931. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

