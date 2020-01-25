Lathrop Investment Management Corp Cuts Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America comprises about 3.7% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.08% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 798,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,072,000 after purchasing an additional 67,897 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $91,018,000 after buying an additional 42,069 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 513,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after acquiring an additional 19,220 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 403,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,779,000 after acquiring an additional 56,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 374,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CEO David P. King sold 30,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $4,991,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LH traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.18. The company had a trading volume of 556,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.53. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $181.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.05.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

