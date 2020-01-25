Lathrop Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 3.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 438.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 612,036 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,675,000 after acquiring an additional 310,719 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 802,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,621,000 after acquiring an additional 219,322 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after acquiring an additional 209,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,212,000. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.89.

In related news, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $3,049,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,966.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,205.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $12,275,687 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.57. 1,953,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,057. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average is $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.86 and a 52 week high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

