Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $12.19 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 164,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 3.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,738,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 349.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 33,491 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,422,000. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.43. 10,123,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,293,936. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.