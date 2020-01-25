Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $17.07 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,506 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. Nike makes up about 4.5% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $17,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 486,416 shares of company stock worth $47,551,974. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.03. 3,830,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,728,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 52-week low of $77.07 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $160.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.85 and its 200 day moving average is $91.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

