Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after acquiring an additional 374,437 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,694.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $46,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. 6,500,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,120,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

