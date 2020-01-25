Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $4.55 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Newell Brands accounts for 1.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $4,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,390,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,845 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,391,000 after buying an additional 3,743,507 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 30.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,370,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,544,000 after buying an additional 1,259,111 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $20,203,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 317.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,360,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,474,000 after buying an additional 1,034,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWL traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,114. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Craigie purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at $574,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Consumer Edge lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. SunTrust Banks raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide.

