Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,256 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 1.5% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after buying an additional 2,340,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,295,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,131,000 after buying an additional 479,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,977,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94,751 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Schlumberger by 28.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,216,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,921,000 after acquiring an additional 717,943 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,039,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,869,000 after acquiring an additional 193,738 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. 10,149,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,614,677. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. TheStreet downgraded Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

