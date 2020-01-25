Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $9.24 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for 2.5% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $957,109.23. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JCI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.35. 4,563,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

