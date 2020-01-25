Lathrop Investment Management Corp Increases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,554 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up 2.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 21,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its position in General Electric by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in General Electric by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 13,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 59,318,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,211,160. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.23.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

