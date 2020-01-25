Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 2,786 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Acuity Brands makes up about 2.5% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.17% of Acuity Brands worth $9,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Acuity Brands in the third quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.49. The stock had a trading volume of 238,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,360. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.95 and a 52 week high of $147.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYI. TheStreet raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from to and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

