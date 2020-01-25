Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 2,864 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 3.8% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,714. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.38.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.21.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $25,796,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,513,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $2,179,391.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,069 shares of company stock worth $40,486,643 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.