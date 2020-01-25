Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 4,309 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,309 shares during the quarter. Cullen/Frost Bankers accounts for 3.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned about 0.19% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $11,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $91,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFR stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.51. 361,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,826. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $106.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.32.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $365.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.86.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $843,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,815,544.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

