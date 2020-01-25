LBRY Credits Price Hits $0.0218 on Exchanges (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $57,399.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LBRY Credits has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.54 or 0.03111472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00202850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00124421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ launch date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 649,075,700 coins and its circulating supply is 301,288,999 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.