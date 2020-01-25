Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $154.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

LEA opened at $136.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lear has a 52 week low of $105.10 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.32.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1,220.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 391,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,489,000 after purchasing an additional 361,624 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 482.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,786,000 after purchasing an additional 343,724 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 603.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 377,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after purchasing an additional 324,031 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lear by 9.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,996,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $353,266,000 after acquiring an additional 257,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lear by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 355,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,734,000 after acquiring an additional 180,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

