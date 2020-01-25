Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Position Boosted by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. Leggett & Platt accounts for 3.3% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Welch Group LLC owned 0.50% of Leggett & Platt worth $33,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. CJS Securities lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Shares of LEG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.88. 828,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,611. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In other news, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $1,372,993.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,250.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 23,260 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $1,267,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,155 shares of company stock worth $4,701,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

