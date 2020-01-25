LEOcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $512,153.00 (LEO)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, C-CEX, Bit-Z and TOPBTC. During the last week, LEOcoin has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. LEOcoin has a market capitalization of $512,153.00 and approximately $1,305.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,335.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.75 or 0.01927658 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.56 or 0.03712087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00641174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00732700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00099835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010894 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00030100 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00582949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 256,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 255,946,808 coins. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, Bit-Z, TOPBTC and LEOxChange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

