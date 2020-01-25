Lethean Price Down 37.6% Over Last 7 Days (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $129,743.00 and $15.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lethean has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.38 or 0.03136735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00202746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00124348 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 842,588,403 coins and its circulating supply is 772,588,403 coins. Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement.

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

