Levolution Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $131,943.00 (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Levolution has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One Levolution token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00003368 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal and P2PB2B. Levolution has a market cap of $7.84 million and $131,943.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Levolution Token Profile

LEVL is a token. Its launch date was January 4th, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,789,117 tokens. Levolution’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news. The official website for Levolution is levolution.io.

Levolution Token Trading

Levolution can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Levolution should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Levolution using one of the exchanges listed above.

