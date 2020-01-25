LHT (LHT) Market Cap Tops $2.04 Million

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Alterdice, Exrates and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. LHT has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $1,556.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00025152 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006122 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000121 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Alterdice. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

