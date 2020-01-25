Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Liberty Latin America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick bought 544,064 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $9,907,405.44. 13.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at $90,661,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at $17,156,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 33.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 566,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 141,164 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,205,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,273,000 after purchasing an additional 63,286 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Latin America by 15.3% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 340,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LILA opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.81. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $966.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

