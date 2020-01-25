LIFE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,495.00 (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, LIFE has traded up 4% against the dollar. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Tidex, IDEX and HitBTC. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $2,495.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.42 or 0.03098914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00124013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE’s genesis date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, HitBTC, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

