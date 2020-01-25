Lightning Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $11.23 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $11.23 million and $1.98 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.91 or 0.00034946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, CoinEgg and ZB.COM. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 30.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00642314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008065 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, BtcTrade.im and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

