Lightpaycoin (LPC) Price Down 23.9% This Week

Lightpaycoin (CURRENCY:LPC) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, Lightpaycoin has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Lightpaycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Crex24. Lightpaycoin has a market cap of $7,767.00 and $6.00 worth of Lightpaycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightpaycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.54 or 0.03111472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00202850 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029490 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00124421 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lightpaycoin Profile

Lightpaycoin’s total supply is 5,803,455 coins and its circulating supply is 5,793,754 coins. The official website for Lightpaycoin is lightpaycoin.org. Lightpaycoin’s official Twitter account is @LightPayCoin.

Buying and Selling Lightpaycoin

Lightpaycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightpaycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightpaycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightpaycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightpaycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightpaycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.