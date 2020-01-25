LINA (LINA) Market Cap Achieves $5.81 Million

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One LINA token can now be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, LINA has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. LINA has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and $153,555.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.92 or 0.03103059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00204027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,188,092 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.review. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

