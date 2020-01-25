LINA (LINA) Market Cap Reaches $6.60 Million

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last week, LINA has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One LINA token can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. LINA has a market capitalization of $6.60 million and $11,703.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.80 or 0.03144515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00202410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123870 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LINA Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,188,092 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.review. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.