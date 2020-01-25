Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $93.04 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.57 and a 12 month high of $98.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.21 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 10.50%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $602,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,842,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $7,120,786 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

