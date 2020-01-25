LINKA (LINKA) Hits Market Cap of $5.60 Million

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 25th. During the last week, LINKA has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $5.60 million and $45,019.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.56 or 0.05562024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026701 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020071 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033560 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a token. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

LINKA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

