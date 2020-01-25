LiquidApps (DAPP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $532,563.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. LiquidApps has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and $532,563.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,024,727,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,288,721 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

