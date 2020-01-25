LiquidApps Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.25 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $553,468.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About LiquidApps

DAPP is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,024,683,202 tokens and its circulating supply is 535,117,892 tokens. LiquidApps' official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps' official website is www.liquidapps.io. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps' official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

