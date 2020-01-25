Lisk Market Capitalization Achieves $95.92 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $95.92 million and $2.62 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00009395 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Gate.io, Livecoin and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022388 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00010182 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00024478 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005645 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 137,766,190 coins and its circulating supply is 121,644,807 coins. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io. The official website for Lisk is lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

Lisk can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, CoinEgg, COSS, BitBay, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Binance, YoBit, Bit-Z, Upbit, Coinbe, Exrates, Gate.io, Coindeal, Bittrex, Huobi, OKEx, Bitbns, ChaoEX, Poloniex, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

